Ed Sheeran delivers emotional song for the Queen to close Jubilee celebrations

By Press Association
June 5, 2022, 6:36 pm
Ed Sheeran performs during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. (Leon Neal/PA)
Ed Sheeran performs during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. (Leon Neal/PA)

Ed Sheeran delivered an emotional rendition of his hit song Perfect to close the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

A montage of video clips of the Queen throughout her reign played as the pop superstar, 31, sang the romantic ballad while playing the guitar.

The song was chosen as a tribute to the monarch and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who featured in the nostalgic video footage.

Sheeran’s performance was followed by a brief appearance from the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony to bring her four-day historic Platinum celebrations to a close.

Platinum Jubilee
Ed Sheeran said the performance felt like a ‘full circle moment’  (Matt Crossick/PA)

Speaking ahead of his performance on the BBC, Sheeran told presenter Anita Rani: “For me, this is kind of like a full circle, nostalgia moment because this is the event that I picked up guitar at 20 years ago after seeing Eric Clapton playing on stage.

“And then I got to play it 10 years ago for the Diamond Jubilee.

“It’s really really nice to be back, it’s just a great atmosphere here.”

The singer played his first single The A Team in front of the monarch for her Diamond Jubilee concert in 2012.

Platinum Jubilee
The singer said he was returning to father duties following his performance (Hannah McKay/PA)

Sheeran added that returning for the Platinum celebrations was a “surreal” and “pinch yourself” type moment.

Reflecting on the atmosphere of the fourth and last day of the Jubilee celebrations, he said: “It’s very rare you get days like this to feel patriotic.

“I think the last time was the Euro’s final when you actually felt it in the city. It’s really really nice.”

The singer, who welcomed his second daughter with his wife Cherry Seaborn two weeks ago, added that after his performance he was returning back to father duty and to have a curry with his partner.

