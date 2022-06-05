Murder probe launched into death of woman in Sheffield By Press Association June 5, 2022, 7:54 pm (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of a 47-year-old woman in Sheffield. Officers found the woman seriously injured at an address on Cromford Street at around 3.10am on Sunday, South Yorkshire Police said in a statement. The woman was take to hospital where she was pronounced dead just over an hour later. A 43-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. Police have appealed for anyone with any information to contact them online, through live chat, or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 151 of 5 June 2022. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police investigate eight-month-old baby’s death Man charged over death in Renfrewshire Murder probe launched in north-west London Argentinian man accused of murdering Crufts dog breeder dies ahead of trial