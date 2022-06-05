In Pictures: Queen’s surprise balcony appearance concludes ‘happy celebrations’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Queen’s surprise balcony appearance concludes ‘happy celebrations’

By Press Association
June 5, 2022, 8:48 pm Updated: June 5, 2022, 9:06 pm
The Queen and Prince George (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Queen and Prince George (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations have ended with another balcony appearance by the nation’s longest-serving monarch in front of large crowds.

Festivities had got under way with the Queen appearing on the balcony with working members of the family after a Trooping the Colour ceremony where, for the first time, she was represented by the Prince of Wales.

However, mobility issues prevented her from attending Friday’s service at St Paul’s Cathedral, Saturday’s Epsom Derby or the Platinum Party At The Palace although she did kick off the evening with a pre-recorded segment with Paddington Bear, using a tea cup to strike the beat for Queen’s We Will Rock You.

On Sunday, the closing pageant was well under way when the royal standard was raised at Buckingham Palace, signalling a balcony appearance was likely after she had made the trip from Windsor Castle to her London home.

Wearing green, she was joined by close family members including three future monarchs before releasing a statement saying she was humbled and deeply touched by the “happy celebrations” of her 70 years on the throne.

THURSDAY

The Queen watches from the balcony during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade
The Queen watches from the balcony during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Queen and Prince Louis on Buckingham Palace balcony
The noise of the planes flying in formation over Buckingham Palace after Trooping the Colour on Thursday seemed too much for young Prince Louis. While his great-grandmother watched serenely beside him from the balcony, the four-year-old clamped his hands firmly over his ears (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Red Arrows perform a fly past along the Mall on the first day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations
The Red Arrows perform a fly past along the Mall on the first day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Prince George (left), Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte bow their heads as they receive a salute as the Royal Procession returns to Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday
Prince George (left), Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte bow their heads as they receive a salute as the Royal Procession returns to Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Crowds on the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace on Thursday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Platinum Jubilee beacon at Edinburgh Castle as the first day of the celebrations came to a close
The Platinum Jubilee beacon at Edinburgh Castle as the first day of the celebrations came to a close (Jane Barlow/PA)

FRIDAY

Meghan spoke to Harry's cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall as they left the service
Meghan spoke to Harry’s cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall as they left the service (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge
The Duke of Cambridge was seated apart from his brother Harry (Victoria Jones/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive at St Paul’s (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Later, the Princess Royal travelled to Scotland where she marked her mother’s milestone by feeding penguins and meeting young Ukrainian refugees on a visit to Edinburgh Zoo (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Fans young and old gathered in Belfast to raise a glass to toast the Queen at a tea dance (Brian Lawless/PA)

SATURDAY

Platinum Jubilee
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte made a surprise visit to Cardiff Castle on Saturday (Ben Birchall/PA)
Cazoo Derby Festival 2022 – Derby Day – Epsom Racecourse
Forty jockeys who have ridden horses for the Queen lined up in her racing colours at Epsom on Derby Day (Tim Goode/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited Belfast and Bangor in Northern Ireland where French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli challenged them to make omelettes (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
In the Scottish borders, a re-enactment of the Queen’s Coronation Day was acted out by local Cubs, Scouts and Guides in Kelso with Ben Redpath playing the part of the Archbishop of Canterbury and Susannah Ayling as the Queen (Jane Barlow/PA)
Joy Stephen, six months, with her corgi Marvin on the front lawn at Balmoral where 70 of the Queen's favourite dog breed were gathered on Saturday afternoon by the Corgi Society of Scotland
Joy Stephen, six months, with her corgi Marvin on the front lawn at Balmoral where 70 of the Queen’s favourite dog breed were gathered on Saturday afternoon by the Corgi Society of Scotland (PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Drones make shapes above the Platinum Party at the Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

SUNDAY

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall attend the Big Jubilee lunch
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall attend the Big Jubilee Lunch with tables set up on the pitch at The Oval cricket ground (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Spectators wait on The Mall
Spectators wait on The Mall ahead of the start of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Basil Brush, Anthea Turner, Peter Duncan, Valerie Singleton and Peter Purves during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Yui Mok/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
People drive vintage vehicles (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Dancers with giant puppets (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
The Queen was joined by close family for the finale (Leon Neal/PA)

