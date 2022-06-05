‘Stratospherically’ popular Queen ‘more realistic’ in message – experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Stratospherically’ popular Queen ‘more realistic’ in message – experts

By Press Association
June 5, 2022, 9:36 pm
The Queen following the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Queen’s message marking the end of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations acknowledges her “frailty” and is “more realistic”, a royal expert has said.

The monarch, 96, pledged to continue to serve “to the best of my ability, supported by my family”.

She said that while she may not have attended every event in person “my heart has been with you all”.

The royal family on the balcony (Chris Jackson/PA)

Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said the weekend has been “a huge success”, demonstrated by the crowds that gathered for each event.

He told the PA news agency: “Although the Queen was less visible than in previous jubilees, her balcony appearances at either end of the celebrations meant a great deal to so many people.

“Her message this evening is interesting in that it clearly points to her current frailty and the fact that members of her family will undertake tasks on her behalf on a permanent basis.

“A more realistic message than we have seen in the past.”

The Queen on the balcony on Thursday (Alastair Grant/PA)

The Queen appeared in person for just over 27 minutes throughout the weekend.

Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said: “At the end of yet another successful jubilee, the level of public affection and admiration for the Queen is stratospherically high.

“A woman who has devoted her life to service is now acknowledging the limitations of advancing age.

“She will reign remotely while Charles and William do the heavy lifting. The long goodbye is under way.”

Royal historian Hugo Vickers said: “Anyone who saw the celebrations either in person or on television, either in London or in other parts of the country, will be left in no doubt of the high affection and respect in which the Queen is held.

“The celebrations were fantastic and even the weather held out. The crowds thronged The Mall as they did ten years ago. Aerial shots looked like human caviar.

“It was good that the Queen reaffirmed her intention to continue to serve. We know she cannot do all that she used to – but she is there behind the scenes and we see her regularly on Zoom.”

Mr Vickers said he did not think there was a shift in language, adding: “She is as straightforward as ever.”

