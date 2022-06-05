Party over as millions return to work after Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Party over as millions return to work after Platinum Jubilee celebrations

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 12:04 am
Crowds are seen on The Mall with Queen Elizabeth II shown on a screen during the singing of the National Anthem at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Sunday June 5, 2022.
Crowds are seen on The Mall with Queen Elizabeth II shown on a screen during the singing of the National Anthem at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Sunday June 5, 2022.

The party is over for millions of people who joined in with Platinum Jubilee celebrations across the extended bank holiday weekend.

Closing the four days of pomp, pageantry and partying, the Queen said she remains “committed to serving” the nation to “the best of my ability”.

The 96-year-old monarch was absent for much of the celebrations, appearing in person for just over 27 minutes throughout the weekend.

Platinum Jubilee
The Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony (Chris Jackson/PA)

Delighting thousands of people packed on to The Mall, the Queen stepped out on to the balcony on Sunday evening following the Platinum Pageant, which told the story of her life, and the nation, with an eccentric, fun and imaginative carnival-like display.

She was flanked by her three heirs – son, grandson and great-grandson – offering a glimpse into the monarchy’s future.

After the outpouring of public affection during her balcony appearance, the Queen said she was “humbled and deeply touched” so many people had taken part in marking her 70-year reign.

The Duchess of Cornwall, patron of the Big Lunch, estimated that up to 18 million people could have taken part in Jubilee street parties, and the Queen expressed her hope this “renewed sense of togetherness” would be felt for years to come.

Sunday’s Pageant, which was so major in scale that a rehearsal was not feasible, concluded what was a varied programme of events since Thursday.

David Zolkwer, show director of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, said: “One of the most exciting things about the Platinum Jubilee Pageant was that there was never going to be a full dress rehearsal – the first and only time our entire cast came together was on the day – it was truly a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Platinum Jubilee
The Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, the Queen, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and the Duchess of Cambridge (Chris Jackson/PA)

“Even after working closely with all these inspirational performers for so long to plan their Pageant beat by beat, the wonder of the live performance still absolutely took my breath away.

“The genuine commitment, exuberance and generosity of spirit of the thousands of people involved was a joy and a privilege to behold – it was truly the people’s Pageant.”

Revellers were fortunate that the pageant went off without thunderstorms or heavy rain, which had been feared.

Councilor Adam Hug, leader of Westminster City Council, said the borough of Westminster has “seen an unprecedented coming together of people”, adding: “It has been the most extraordinary event to stage and a national collaboration which has worked brilliantly.”

Platinum Jubilee
Senior members of the royal family appeared to enjoy the Platinum Pageant (Leon Neal/PA)

Meanwhile, travel chaos is on the cards for people returning to work on Monday due to a strike resulting in tube stations across London being closed.

London Underground advised people not to travel, warning of severe disruption across the network from the start of service on Monday to 8am on Tuesday.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are taking industrial action in a dispute over jobs and pensions.

Transport for London (TfL) said some train services will run but many stations, especially those in central and south London, will be closed, while others may only open for limited periods.

