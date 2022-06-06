Number of properties available to rent has plunged, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Number of properties available to rent has plunged, survey suggests

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 7:12 am
Letting agents across the UK have seen the number of available rentals halve, according to new research (Yui Mok/PA)

Letting agents across the UK have seen the number of available rentals halve, according to new research.

Industry body Propertymark surveyed more than 440 letting businesses across 4,000 branches and found that on average agents said available rentals have halved from more than 30 to just 15, the BBC reported.

It comes after the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) last month said the number of available properties to rent was edging down as demand from renters increased.

Rics said in early March that 63% of property professionals expect rents to rise in the next three months, the highest proportion since its records started in 1999.

And Rightmove said last month that the average monthly rent being advertised across Britain (excluding London) was a record £1,088 in the first quarter of 2022, marking an 11% annual increase.

In London, average asking rents have shot up by 14% annually to £2,195 per calendar month.

There are also more than triple the number of tenants inquiring as there are rental properties available, making the market highly competitive, according to the website.

The lack of stock stems from longer tenancies, coupled with demand from people who had previously put plans temporarily on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, it suggested.

