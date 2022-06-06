Public hearings in Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry under way in Belfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Public hearings in Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry under way in Belfast

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 10:50 am
The first day of the public hearings at the Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry is under way in Belfast (PA)
The first day of the public hearings at the Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry is under way in Belfast (PA)

The first day of public hearings in the Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry is under way in Belfast.

The inquiry is examining allegations of abuse of patients at the facility in Co Antrim.

Proceedings on Monday started with an opening statement by chairman Tom Kark QC.

He previously played a key role in the 2010 inquiry into avoidable deaths at Stafford Hospital.

The inquiry is also set to hear an opening statement from senior counsel to the inquiry Sean Doran QC.

Opening statements from core participants are expected to be heard on Wednesday and Thursday.

Relatives of patients were among those who attended the inquiry on Monday.

Glynn Brown, whose son Aaron had been a patient at the hospital, was among those who turned out.

Mr Brown, who previously raised the alarm about the facility, said he will be watching to see if the “depth and scale” of what happened will be uncovered, and what will be done about it.

Muckamore Abbey is a hospital for adults with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.

Following a lengthy police investigation into claims of patient abuse at the facility, which is operated by the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, it was announced last year that a number of people are to be prosecuted for alleged mistreatment of patients.

It has been described as the UK’s largest ever police investigation into the alleged abuse of vulnerable adults.

Speaking ahead of the first day of public hearings, Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann said he trusts the inquiry will provide the answers needed.

“I have no doubt that the inquiry proceedings will be a harrowing experience for all those affected by the abject failure of care at Muckamore. It will also be deeply distressing for everyone who works in health and social care in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“I believe it is appropriate today for me to publicly reiterate my previous apology on behalf of the health and social care system to all the patients and families who have been so badly let down.

“As I stated in September 2020 when I announced my intention to establish an inquiry, patients and families need more than apologies.

“They deserve the truth on what has happened and how it was allowed to happen. I trust that this public inquiry will provide the answers that are required.”

