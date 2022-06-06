Attempted suicide rates lower in women who use hormonal contraceptives – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Attempted suicide rates lower in women who use hormonal contraceptives – study

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 11:06 pm
The University of Helsinki researchers used several Finnish national databases (Tim Ireland/PA)
Attempted suicide rates in women using hormonal contraception are lower than in women not using it, new research suggests.

The findings contradict recent studies that had suggested hormonal contraceptives, such as the birth control pill, were associated with a higher risk of attempted suicides, prompting safety concerns.

Hormonal contraceptives are among the most widely used drugs, the researchers say.

Presenting the research at the European Congress of Psychiatry, lead researcher Dr Elena Toffol, University of Helsinki, said: “We set out to verify previous data, so this is not what we expected, and it’s good news for contraceptive users.”

She added: “Women, especially younger women, have higher rates of depression and attempted suicide than men of similar ages.

“Many women using hormonal contraceptives, especially contraceptive pills, report mood changes as a side effect.

“Initial reports from 2018 and 2020 had indicated that use of hormonal contraceptives was associated with a higher number/risk of suicides and suicide attempts.

“We set out to confirm this data.”

The University of Helsinki researchers used several Finnish national databases to compare attempted suicide rates of hormonal contraceptive users and non-users using data from 2017-2019.

They took results from 587,823 women, about 50% of the total number of women in the 15-49 age range, and found that half of them had used hormonal contraceptives, including pills, implants, patches and rings.

The study found that attempted suicide rates between hormonal contraceptive users and non-users were similarly high in women aged between 15 and 19, but suicide rates dropped in older age groups.

The researchers saw 474 cases of attempted suicide in women who did not use hormonal contraceptives, and 344 attempts in women who did.

Professor Andrea Fiorillo of the University of Campania, Naples, who was not involved in the study, said: “Of course, this striking finding deserves a careful evaluation and needs to be replicated in different cohorts of women and controlled for the impact of several psychosocial stressors, such as economic upheavals, social insecurity and uncertainty due to the Covid pandemic.

“The clinical implications of the study are obvious and may help to destigmatise the use of hormonal contraceptives.”

