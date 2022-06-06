Male athletes have stiffer arteries than women of same calibre, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Male athletes have stiffer arteries than women of same calibre, study suggests

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 12:03 am
A study has found that male athletes may have stiffer arteries than women of the same age and level (Alamy/PA)
A study has found that male athletes may have stiffer arteries than women of the same age and level (Alamy/PA)

Male athletes appear to have “older” and stiffer arteries than women of the same calibre, a study suggests.

Researchers said their findings suggest older male athletes could be at higher risk of heart and circulatory diseases than female competitors of a similar age.

However, they urged people to still exercise, saying the benefits of moderate, regular exercise for heart health are well proven.

The research, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, was presented at the British Cardiovascular Society (BCS) conference in Manchester.

For the study, funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), researchers from Barts Heart Centre at St Bartholomew’s Hospital, St George’s Hospital and University College London (UCL) studied more than 300 “masters” athletes.

These were people aged over 40 who had taken part in more than 10 endurance events and had exercised regularly for at least 10 years.

The group contained an equal number of males and females – a mix of cyclists, swimmers, rowers and distance runners (who made up the biggest proportion).

Researchers found that the aortas of the men were stiffer and, on average, 9.6 years older than their chronological age, while female athletes had a vascular age that was around the same as their actual age.

The aorta is the largest artery in the human body and carries oxygen-rich blood away from the heart and to other parts of the body, including the brain.

Professor James Leiper, associate medical director at the BHF, said further research was needed but added: “For athletes who train in endurance exercise, their hearts must work harder to pump blood around the body – and research has shown that in some cases this can cause changes to the heart.

“It is important to note that exercise is proven to reduce the risk of heart and circulatory diseases, helping to control weight and lower both blood pressure and cholesterol.”

The greatest difference researchers found was in the descending aorta, which is the section of the aorta that runs through the chest.

This was where the vascular age was discovered to be 15 years older than the average male’s chronical age.

In comparison to this, it was found in females to be, on average, six years younger.

Dr Rebecca Hughes, BHF clinical research fellow at UCL and Barts Heart Centre, who led the study, said: “Our research showed that in masters athletes, the aorta is generally stiffer in men and their vascular age is therefore older.

“But for women, we saw a surprisingly opposite finding, as some areas of their aorta were several years younger than their chronological age.

“In non-athletes, aortic stiffening is associated with heart and circulatory diseases.

“How this finding applies to potential risk in athletes is not yet fully understood, so more work will be needed to help identify who could be more at risk.”

While anyone can be affected by heart and circulatory disease, more men in a general population are likely to be affected than women.

Around four million men and 3.6 million women are currently living with heart and circulatory diseases in the UK.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal