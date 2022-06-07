Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance to receive honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance to receive honour

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 2:48 am
Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (Albert Pezzali/PA)
Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (Albert Pezzala/PA)

Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government’s chief scientific adviser, is to receive an honour at Buckingham Palace for helping to lead the UK’s battle against coronavirus.

Sir Patrick, who was originally knighted in the 2019 New Year Honours list, has been elevated to become a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath.

He was among the key scientists who updated the public during televised briefings during the Covid-19 pandemic, and has been honoured for his services to government.

The Order of the Bath recognises the work of senior military officials and civil servants.

Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021
Artist and writer Edmund de Waal who has been awarded a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to the arts (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Artist Edmund de Waal, who is known for his work in ceramics, is also among those who are to be presented with their awards at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Mr de Waal, who has previously said he is pleased to have been part of the “regeneration” of ceramics in the UK, is to collect a CBE for services to the arts.

Mr de Waal has helped promote the art of making things by hand and says it feels like crafts, ceramics and pottery are widespread and dearly loved by people.

He is also the author of The Hare With Amber Eyes and The White Road.

Rakuten TV Empire Awards 2018 – London
Arinze Kene (Ian West/PA)

Actor Arinze Kene is also set to be recognised at the central London ceremony, as he collects an MBE for services to drama and screenwriting.

Mr Kene has starred as musician Bob Marley in the West End musical Get Up, Stand Up, and gained widespread critical acclaim for his autobiographical one-man play Misty.

