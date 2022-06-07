Brenda Edwards urges ‘more conversation’ on recreational drugs after son’s death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brenda Edwards said it is important to “help drive more conversation about the unpredictability of recreational drugs” as she learned that her son died due to “cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs”.

The 53-year-old singer and Loose Women presenter made the announcement on social media after an inquest into Jamal Edwards’ death was held at West London Coroner’s Court.

The music entrepreneur died in February this year at the age of 31.

Rest In Peace my beautiful baby 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/SVxd6hJ5iN — Brenda Edwards (@brenda_edwards) June 7, 2022

Edwards thanked everyone for the support the family had received following Jamal’s death, saying: “We have been so incredibly touched by the outpouring of love and support, and you are all helping us try and get through the unimaginable.”

She went on: “Since I last spoke, I have sadly learned that the cause of Jamal’s devastating passing was due to cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs and I wanted to address this myself to everyone who loved, admired and respected my son.

“Since finding out the news I’ve been in a state of shock, and I’m still trying to process it, but it’s so important to me that I do address it as no mother or any loved one should have to go through what Jamal’s sister, Tanisha, and I have been through since he passed.”

She described her son as having had the “world at his fingertips – a zest for life and he was unwittingly taken away far too soon”.

“Yet we have to come to terms with what has happened, and Jamal is proof that this can happen to anyone.”

She wrote: “These types of substances are extremely unpredictable, and we can only hope that this will encourage others to think wisely when faced with similar situations in the future. His passing has shown that any one bad decision on any one occasion can lead to devastating consequences.

“It’s so important that we help drive more conversation about the unpredictability of recreational drugs and the impact that they can have – how it takes just one bad reaction to destroy lives.

“I would do anything to have my son back but that is just not possible so if I can help save one life, then we will have achieved something.”

Brenda Edwards said her son Jamal had ‘a zest for life’ and ‘was unwittingly taken away far too soon’ (Ian West/PA)

The inquest heard that Jamal died on February 20 after having a heart attack at his mother’s address in Acton.

Assistant Coroner Catherine Wood said: “He came home late one evening, after which he became increasingly agitated and suffered a cardiac arrest.

“He was deteriorating despite treatment and died on February 20 of this year.

“A post-mortem has been undertaken and I have reason to suspect that the death was an unnatural death.”

The inquest was adjourned to be resumed in eight weeks’ time.

Jamal found fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

He was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed up by the Prince of Wales, and in 2014 was made an MBE for his services to music.

His mother’s statement said: “I’m so incredibly proud of everything he achieved over the course of his 31 years; I’m so proud to call him my son.”