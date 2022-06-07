Shopper praises ‘incredible human’ who befriended her autistic son in Asda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Shopper praises ‘incredible human’ who befriended her autistic son in Asda

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 10:18 am Updated: June 7, 2022, 10:22 am
Three-year-old Hudson Wickens with store worker Mags Lunn, who has forged a remarkable friendship with the little boy (Asda/PA)
Three-year-old Hudson Wickens with store worker Mags Lunn, who has forged a remarkable friendship with the little boy (Asda/PA)

A supermarket shopper has heaped praised on a store worker after she forged a remarkable friendship with a little boy with autism.

Bex Wickens said Mags Lunn is “an incredible human” after she transformed her three-year-old’s shopping experience at the Asda store in Darlington.

Her son Hudson used to find shopping overwhelming, but Ms Lunn has gone out of her way to look after him and he now makes a beeline for her and gives her hugs whenever he sees her.

Hudson Wickens
Three-year-old Hudson Wickens (Asda/PA)

His mother said while some shoppers would stare and make comments if Hudson got upset in the store, Ms Lunn and her colleagues would work to defuse the situation and help him calm down.

The shop assistant even made him a green branded T-shirt to wear.

He is such a fan of the store that he has his own mini-Asda at home and likes to visit the real shop up to four times a week with his mother and 10-month-old sister Tiny.

Ms Wickens said: “Mags truly is an incredible human – I love watching how they are together.

“Hudson hunts her down every time we go shopping and goes back in at least five times to hug her – which is special in itself because he’s not all that big on affection.

“She’s just always totally amazing with him.

Asda help autistic boy
Hudson has forged a strong bond with Asda worker Mags Lunn (Asda/PA)

“She’s witnessed the meltdowns that shopping used to cause and made him feel at ease in an environment he’d usually find overwhelming.

“Just by being herself she’s made my life easier.

“She loves him just as much as he loves her.

“She’s told her family about him and  Hudson will tell anybody who will listen about her.

“In the last six months he’s built friendships with most of the people in the store, but everybody knows Mags is his golden girl.”

She added: “Mags is such a big part of our lives now. The world needs more people like her!”

Ms Lunn, who’s 60 and has a son, Mark, and three grandchildren, has worked for Asda for  20 years.

She said: “Hudson really is such a sweet little boy – he’s just so adorable.

“There’s just something about him. He’s such a lovely lad. He makes my heart melt.

“One of my grandsons is autistic so that is why I feel I relate to Hudson so much.

“I always get a hug from Hudson every time he comes in.”

“Sometimes he goes out of the shop, comes back in and crawls under the barriers to get a second hug – and sometimes he gets a third or a fourth.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]