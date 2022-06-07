Sister of British journalist lost in Amazon appeals for help from authorities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Sister of British journalist lost in Amazon appeals for help from authorities

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 1:19 pm
A general view of the Amazon near Manaus, Brazil (Adam Davy/PA)
A general view of the Amazon near Manaus, Brazil (Adam Davy/PA)

The sister of a British journalist missing in the Amazon has pleaded with Brazilian authorities to “do all they can” to find him.

Dom Phillips, 57, and Bruno Araújo Pereira, a Brazilian adviser at the Univaja association of people in the Vale do Javari Indigenous territory, were last seen early on Sunday in the Sao Rafael community, according to the association.

Mr Phillips has been reporting on Brazil for 15 years for several media outlets, including The Guardian, and has been working on a book on the environment with the help of the Alicia Patterson Foundation.

The pair were due to head to Atalaia do Norte, the most western municipality in the Amazonas region, from the Vale do Javari, Brazil’s second-largest Indigenous territory, but never made it.

Speaking to The Guardian, Sian Phillips said: “My brother Dom has been living in Brazil with his Brazilian wife. He loves the country and cares deeply about the Amazon and the people there.

“We knew it was a dangerous place, but Dom really believed it’s possible to safeguard the nature and livelihood of the indigenous people.

“He is a talented journalist and was researching a book when he disappeared yesterday. We’re really worried about him and urge the authorities in Brazil to do all they can.”

Ms Phillips urged authorities to “search the routes he was following” and added: “If anyone can help scale up resources available for the search, that would be great, because time is crucial.

“Here in the UK, my other brother and I are desperately worried. We love him and want him and his Brazilian guide Bruno Pereira found. Every minute counts.”

Univaja said the two had been threatened during their reporting trip, and Mr Pereira regularly carried a gun due to receiving threats from illegal fishermen and poachers, according to the Associated Press.

The pair disappeared while returning from a two-day trip to the Jaburu Lake region, where Mr Phillips interviewed local Indigenous people, Univaja said.

Brazil’s federal public prosecutors said in a statement on Monday they had opened an investigation and that the Federal Police, Amazonas state’s civil police, the national guard and navy had been mobilised.

The navy, which prosecutors described as co-ordinating the search, said it sent a search-and-rescue team of seven and would deploy a helicopter on Tuesday.

The Vale do Javari region has experienced repeated shootouts between hunters, fishermen and official security agents, who have a permanent base in the area.

