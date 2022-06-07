50,000 blooms used in Chichester Cathedral’s ‘enriching’ Festival of Flowers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
50,000 blooms used in Chichester Cathedral’s ‘enriching’ Festival of Flowers

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 6:05 pm
Dean of Chichester said the festival, made of 60 flower arrangements, is a ‘joyful celebration’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Chichester Cathedral’s Festival of Flowers is set to display 60 flower arrangements using 50,000 blooms this week.

The event, blossoming with tableaux, gardens and pedestal arrangements, follows the theme of Life In All Its Fullness which aims to explore the “benefits of art, nature and music in healing”.

Chichester Cathedral Festival of Flowers
The installations filling the 900-year-old building will be accompanied by a programme of live music, including from the cathedral’s choristers.

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, who is the patron of this year’s festival said the event has the “capacity to amaze, enrich and delight our senses” in a “magnificent setting of worship and reflection”.

Chichester Cathedral Festival of Flowers
“I am honoured to be the patron of the 2022 Festival of Flowers,” the 58-year-old said.

“After a unique and testing time in our history, the artistry that will be displayed in the cathedral will remind us of our tender connection to nature and to each other, allowing us to celebrate ‘life in all its fullness’.”

Chichester Cathedral Festival of Flowers
The Very Reverend Stephen Waine, Dean of Chichester, described the festival as a “joyful celebration”.

“The 2022 theme of Life In All Its Fullness will encourage visitors to consider their own health, healing and wholeness, whilst exploring the many beautiful arrangements created by our dedicated team of volunteers.”

Downton Abbey World Premiere – London
Designer for the festival Lyn Robinson said arrangers worked with “continued enthusiasm and wonderful dedication”.

The event will run from June 8 – 11.

