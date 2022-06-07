Two men jailed for smuggling 31 migrants into UK in back of hired vans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two men jailed for smuggling 31 migrants into UK in back of hired vans

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 6:22 pm Updated: June 7, 2022, 7:12 pm
(Home Office/PA)
(Home Office/PA)

Two men who smuggled 31 Iraqi migrants, including children as young as one, into Britain in the back of hired vans have each been jailed for seven years.

Akan Brayan and Dylan Shwani, both 37, paid drivers to hide people inside vehicles carrying various goods into the country on six separate occasions.

People including a pregnant woman and young children were found crammed into air-tight spaces, sometimes among huge stacks of tyres, furniture and household products.

Akan Brayan
Akan Brayan (Home Office/PA)

Immigration enforcement officials found paprika strewn across the floor of one of the vans in a bid to throw sniffer dogs off the scent.

Brayan, of Nottingham, and Shwani, of Lincoln, were each found guilty of assisting unlawful immigration in relation to the journeys between 2016 and 2018.

Vans were intercepted by Border Force and French law enforcement officers including in Coquelles, France and Dover.

It is understood five van drivers have previously been convicted for their roles in the smuggling operation.

Dylan Shwani
Dylan Shwani (Home Office/PA)

Brayan and Shwani were branded “evil” and “callous” after each being sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment at Nottingham Crown Court.

Shocking photos showed a woman cradling a small child, with other youngsters huddled around her in the tightly enclosed space, in one of the vans.

Immigration minister Tom Pursglove MP said: “These brazen attempts to smuggle illegal migrants, including very young children, into the UK in tiny, air-tight spaces with room to barely move, is despicable.

Migrants in van
Children as young as one were crammed into the vans (Home Office/PA)

“Our expertly trained officers continue to work round the clock to prevent this illegal activity, which puts lives in extreme danger.”

The minister branded people smugglers “callous criminals” while Ben Thomas, deputy director for Immigration Enforcement’s Criminal and Financial Investigations (CFI) said they were “evil”.

Brayan and Shwani were convicted following a five-year investigation by the CFI.

Paprika was used to throw sniffer dogs off the scent
Paprika was used to throw sniffer dogs off the scent (Home Office/PA)


“My team work tirelessly to bring to justice anyone attempting to smuggle people unlawfully into the country,” Mr Thomas said.

“These two evil men endangered the lives of people, including children, to line their pockets without a care in the world for their safety.

“I hope these sentencings sends a powerful message that breaking the law and putting individuals’ lives at risk will not go unpunished.” 

