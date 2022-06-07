Frequent bad dreams and nightmares linked to Parkinson’s in new study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Frequent bad dreams and nightmares linked to Parkinson’s in new study

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 12:03 am Updated: June 8, 2022, 6:48 am
A new study suggests people who suffer nightmares may be more at risk for Parkinson’s disease (Alamy/PA)
A new study suggests people who suffer nightmares may be more at risk for Parkinson’s disease (Alamy/PA)

Adults who experience frequent bad dreams and nightmares may be on their way to developing Parkinson’s disease, a study suggests.

Previous studies have shown that older people who have Parkinson’s disease are quite likely to experience frequent bad dreams or nightmares.

But now experts from the University of Birmingham think there is evidence that regular bad dreams could be an early warning sign for developing the condition.

Lead author Dr Abidemi Otaku, from the university’s Centre for Human Brain Health, said “While we need to carry out further research in this area, identifying the significance of bad dreams and nightmares could indicate that individuals who experience changes to their dreams in older age – without any obvious trigger – should seek medical advice.”

The new study used data from 3,818 men aged 67 years or over from the US Osteoporotic Fractures in Men Study.

None of the men had Parkinson’s at the start of the research and were asked about the frequency of distressing dreams.

People reporting bad dreams at least once per week were then followed up at the end of the study to see whether they were more likely to be diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

During a seven year follow-up, 91 cases of Parkinson’s were diagnosed, most within the first five years of the research.

Those men with frequent bad dreams during the first five years were more than three times as likely to go on to develop Parkinson’s.

Experts now plan to use electroencephalography (EEG) to look at the biological reasons for dream changes.

They will also look at extending the research to larger groups of people of both sexes and different backgrounds, and to other neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Dr Katherine Fletcher, research communications manager at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We know that many people with Parkinson’s experience sleep and night-time problems.

“While they can be experienced at any stage, research has often focused on those symptoms that may appear in the early stages of the condition, before diagnosis, as they may help us to predict who will develop Parkinson’s in the future.

“Previous research has shown that one particular sleep problem, known as rapid eye movement (REM) sleep disorder, where dreams are acted out, has been linked to a higher risk of Parkinson’s.

“It is estimated that over 70% of those with REM sleep disorder will go on to develop the condition, although having this disorder alone is not enough to predict a future diagnosis.

“Previous studies have also shown that the dreams of people with Parkinson’s can include more aggressive content, being overall more vivid and nightmarish, than those of people without the condition. There is also evidence that bad dreams might be associated with later cognitive decline.

“This new study provides further evidence that changes to sleep might be an early sign of Parkinson’s, in this case linking bad dreams to increased risk of people going on to develop the condition.

“It will be interesting to see how this research progresses when researchers begin to unpick the biological changes that are causing these changes to dream content and how this links to the progression of neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s.

“The more that is known about the earliest signs of the condition and how the brain might be changing, the closer research will get to better treatments and a cure.

“This is of vital importance to the estimated 145,000 people currently diagnosed with Parkinson’s in the UK.”

The study was published by eClinicalMedicine.

