England fans stop Three Lions supporter from stealing German’s match ticket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

England fans stop Three Lions supporter from stealing German’s match ticket

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 10:40 am Updated: June 8, 2022, 10:56 am
Football fans arrive at a nearby station ahead of the Germany v England Nations League game at Munich’s Allianz Arena (PA)
Football fans arrive at a nearby station ahead of the Germany v England Nations League game at Munich’s Allianz Arena (PA)

An England football fan who allegedly stole a Nations League match ticket from a German supporter was immediately apprehended by other English nationals before being arrested by police.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man, is alleged to have pushed a home fan to the floor during the incident near the Allianz Arena in Munich, roughly an hour before kick-off for the match between Germany and England on Tuesday night.

Local police said the suspect was then set upon by fellow English fans, who prised the ticket off him and returned it to the German supporter.

Germany v England – UEFA Nations League
Football fans arriving at the Allianz Arena in Munich for the Germany v England game (Yui Mok/PA)

The suspect was then arrested and taken into custody.

He was one of six English people arrested on Tuesday, with four Germans and one American also held by police on what they described as “a quiet night”.

A local police spokesman told the PA news agency the total number of police incidents was lower than at a typical German top-flight football match, and he described it as “a successful police operation”.

Germany v England – UEFA Nations League
An England fan holds a ticket at the Allianz Arena in Munich (Yui Mok/PA)

Eight England fans had been arrested the previous day – including three making Nazi salutes and one for setting off a flare – as thousands of supporters flocked to the city in anticipation of the match.

Two further Three Lions fans were arrested on Tuesday for setting off flares, at a restaurant and a nearby train station, while a 33-year-old man was also detained for sexual harassment after allegedly touching a waitress on the bottom.

An 18-year-old was arrested for kicking a police officer, while a 40-year-old was held for verbally insulting police.

Four Germans were arrested, police said, including two who tried to get onto the football pitch.

Germany v England – UEFA Nations League
Football fans arrive at the away end of the Allianz Arena in Munich (Yui Mok/PA)

An American national was arrested for allegedly using a drone over the stadium.

The match itself ended 1-1 after a late Harry Kane penalty equalised Jonas Hofmann’s opener for the hosts.

A handful of England fans entered the stadium several minutes late, blaming a lack of signage at the nearest train station which meant they ended up joining the wrong queue before being redirected to the “away end” gate, more than a mile’s walk around the perimeter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]