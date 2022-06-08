Department ‘will welcome difficult questions’ at Muckamore Inquiry – barrister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Department ‘will welcome difficult questions’ at Muckamore Inquiry – barrister

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 4:57 pm
(PressEye)
(PressEye)

Northern Ireland’s department of health “will welcome difficult questions” at a public inquiry into the alleged abuse of vulnerable patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital, an inquiry has heard.

The Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry is examining the allegations at the facility in Co Antrim.

The hospital, for adults with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs, has been at the centre of the UK’s largest ever police investigation into the alleged abuse of vulnerable adults.

A number of people are to be prosecuted in the probe.

Andrew McGuinness, counsel for the department of health, made an opening statement to the inquiry on Wednesday.

He said the department is confident the inquiry will be “comprehensive, searching and probing”, and it pledges to engage with it fully and transparently.

Mr McGuinness said the department would also like to publicly apologise again for the “appalling behaviours identified” and accept that practices “fell well short of what is acceptable”.

Outlining the changing structures of the health service in Northern Ireland over time, Mr McGuinness noted a “clear policy direction” from the 1990s that no-one should be required to live in long-stay institutions, and people with learning disabilities should be supported to live independently in a community setting.

He said there are 37 inpatients at Muckamore, reduced from 318 in 2005.

Mr McGuinness said allegations of abuse at Muckamore came to light in 2017 and further concerns were raised following viewing of CCTV footage.

He said the Belfast Trust commissioned an independent level three Serious Adverse Incident review of safeguarding arrangements, completed in 2018.

Later that year, senior departmental officials met with families of relatives affected, and an action plan was developed, with implementation monitored.

He also outlined a range of measures by Belfast Trust to ensure safe services at Muckamore, including CCTV in all wards, day care and swimming pool, viewing of footage selected at random and a significant reduction in the number of seclusion episodes as well as unannounced inspections.

Mr McGuinness described around 72,000 documents as potentially relevant to the inquiry, with 4,500 documents having been uploaded to the inquiry’s system.

“The department recognises the importance of the inquiry having all relevant documents and is engaging in a quality assurance process to ensure that no stone has been left unturned,” he said.

He added: “The department reiterates that it stands ready to co operate with and assist the inquiry in any way that it can, in particular given the important task of this inquiry, the department welcomes the difficult questions which are likely to come, and recognises that these will be essential to ensure fulsome answers and recommendations are produced by the inquiry.”

He said the department also wishes to repeat what was said by Health Minister Robin Swann when he announced the Muckamore inquiry, reiterating his apology as well as noting that families also deserve answers as to why this happened, and how it was allowed to happen.

“The department maintains this pledge to do all that it can to ensure this abuse never happens again,” he concluded.

Mark Robinson QC representing the PSNI, also made an opening statement on Wednesday.

Mr Robinson said they wish to acknowledge those at the heart of the proceedings, the patients and their families, commending their “dignity and fortitude”.

Referring to the ongoing criminal investigation, Mr Robinson said a “significant” police team continue to look at CCTV footage, triage incidents and interview suspects.

He described 300,000 hours, or 34.2 years of CCTV footage, which is likely to continue to be viewed until 2023.

Four files have been submitted to the Public Prosecution Service, involving 38 members of staff.

Mr Robinson said while the inquiry’s task is to look to accountability, the “only route to criminal accountability is through the criminal justice system”.

He urged all to “remain resolute in ensuring that there is no risk to that criminal justice process”.

“We must all jealously guard against any risk to that criminal justice process because if we don’t do that it may rob the patients, the families and the public of that individual criminal justice exercise,” he said.

The inquiry will resume on Thursday morning.

