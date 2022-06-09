How can I reduce my fuel costs?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How can I reduce my fuel costs?

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 9:06 am
Drivers are being hit by record fuel prices, but there are several ways of reducing your bills (Peter Byrne/PA)
Drivers are being hit by record fuel prices, but there are several ways of reducing your bills (Peter Byrne/PA)

Drivers are being hit by record fuel prices, but there are several ways to reduce your bills.

Here, the PA news agency answers 10 key questions on the issue.

An Asda petrol station
Supermarkets usually charge around 4p per litre below average UK fuel prices (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

– Where should I fill up?

Supermarket forecourts are generally the cheapest sites to buy fuel.

They usually charge around 4p per litre below average UK prices.

– How should I drive?

Driving as smoothly as possible will maximise your car’s fuel efficiency.

That means accelerating gently and avoiding excessive speed and heavy braking.

Many cars are most efficient when driven between 45mph and 50mph.

– What about hills?

Gain momentum by accelerating a little before you reach them, then ease off as you drive up.

– What should I do with my roof box?

Take your roof bars and box off when you are not using them, as they create wind resistance which increases fuel consumption.

Empty roof racks add 16% drag when driving at 75mph, according to the Energy Saving Trust.

– Does a car’s air conditioning and heating use fuel?

Yes, so if possible keep them turned off or on low.

– What should be in my car?

Reduce excess weight. Remove items from your boot if you do not need them for a particular journey.

– Do tyres matter?

Check your tyres are inflated to the pressure stated in your owner’s manual.

Under-inflated or over-inflated tyres cut fuel economy.

– Should I combine journeys?

Warm engines are more efficient than cold ones, so making one round trip is better for fuel efficiency than several short journeys, even though the mileage could be the same.

– Do you have to drive?

Consider walking or cycling rather than driving for short journeys.

– Why is fuel so expensive?

Pump prices began to soar as the cost of oil increased following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

The price of oil is continuing to rise due to increased demand for fuel across the world as China eases its coronavirus restrictions and the US and Europe enter the peak summer driving season.

