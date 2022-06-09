Sugar highs behind Louis’ Jubilee weekend antics, Tindall tells podcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sugar highs behind Louis’ Jubilee weekend antics, Tindall tells podcast

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 12:01 pm
Prince Louis dances during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Chris Jackson/PA)
Prince Louis’s antics over the Platinum Jubilee weekend were the highlight for many royal fans and one guest in the royal box had the answer behind his boisterousness – “sugar highs”.

Louis was pictured being a typical four-year-old pulling faces and sitting on the laps of family members – including his grandfather the Prince of Wales – during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Former England rugby star Mike Tindall, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, sat behind the young royal with his two daughters Mia, aged eight, and three-year-old Lena.

Speaking on his podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, Tindall said: “Louis was just wanting to have fun, and my two are always mischievous, so it was (about) trying to keep a lid on.

“There were a lot of sweets out back there, so they had complete sugar highs. It’s tough for them, they’re all young sitting there from two to five or whatever, it’s a long time, as any parent knows you just do what needs to be done.”

The Prince of Wales and Prince Louis during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant
During Sunday’s Pageant, Tindall joked he was making sure he was keeping a close eye on Louis, by pointing at his own eyes and then pointing his fingers at Louis’ as Kate chuckled at their interaction.

The former rugby star was sat next to the Prime Minister, who was likely to have been aware his fellow Tory MPs would be voting on his future on Monday, in the wake of the partygate scandal.

Tindall said of his chat with Boris Johnson: “Talking about the ability to firefight with Boris Johnson … There are so many questions you want to ask but it’s not really the right time to do it. It was just basic pleasantries.”

When Mr Johnson brought up the year of England’s Rugby World Cup win in 2003, he was wide of the mark.

“He asked a bit about rugby. He thought we won in 99, but there you go,” Tindall said.

Mike Tindall messes around with Prince Louis
During the Party at the Palace on Saturday, the Queen brought the house down with a comic sketch that saw the monarch joined for a cream tea by a national treasure – Paddington Bear.

“I think she’s officially now a qualified actor,” Tindall said, adding “she was bang on”.

He went on to say: “I’ve always said she was funny but she nailed it.”

The Queen’s grandchildren and their families enjoyed a private lunch after Trooping the Colour on Thursday, which Tindall described as his special moment during the Jubilee.

He said: “We had a good cousins’ lunch on the Thursday – that was a highlight.”

