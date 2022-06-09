Two people still missing after Devon boating accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Two people still missing after Devon boating accident

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 12:27 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 6:40 pm
Two people are still missing after a boat capsized in Okehampton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Two people are still missing after a boat capsized in Okehampton (Peter Byrne/PA)

Two people are still missing after a boat capsized on a lake in Devon.

Two people were taken to hospital following the incident at Roadford Lake in Lewdown, Okehampton, at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

One has since been discharged while one remains in Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, in a critical condition, the force said.

A further two were pulled from the water and checked by paramedics before being discharged at the scene.

The two people who are missing are disabled, according to the Marine Accident Investigation Branch’s page on the Government’s website.

The page says: “Capsize of a motor vessel on Roadford Lake in Devon, England.

“The vessel was carrying 6 occupants, 4 have been rescued but 2 disabled persons still remain unaccounted for.”

All of those in the boat are believed to be from Devon, investigators say, and the next-of-kin of the missing people have been informed.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the lake would remain closed while searches for the two missing people continue and there are local road closures to allow access for emergency services.

The force said the boat has been secured.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]