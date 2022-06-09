Bafta award-winning costume designer opens museum and theatre for young people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bafta award-winning costume designer opens museum and theatre for young people

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 1:13 pm
John Bright, costume designer and founder of The Bright Foundation (left) and actor Jim Broadbent (right) help Piper Wren with a rehearsal of a poem created for the launch of the Bright Foundation Barn Theatre and Museum at Rodgers Farm in Westfield, Hastings (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A Bafta award-winning costume designer has opened a museum and theatre to teach local young people about the arts.

John Bright’s decades-spanning career has seen him make costumes for films such as Pirates Of The Caribbean and The King’s Speech and TV shows like The Crown and Downtown Abbey.

He has now launched the Bright Foundation, a philanthropic effort based in Hastings, East Sussex, featuring a toy museum and theatre.

Mr Bright bought the former barn eight years ago and Thursday’s launch has been attended and supported by celebrities including Jim Broadbent and Jeremy Irons.

A view of toys collected by John Bright
A view of toys collected by John Bright (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The foundation will invite children from local schools to workshops and events in the hope they will learn there is more to life than exams, encouraging “soft education”.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Bright said: “What I hope they will take away is understanding that there’s more to life than just going to school and coming home.

“I want to widen their horizons so they can enjoy some of the possibilities I had as a child.

“I had a rather Victorian dad but he was very, very giving in what I could do.

“I built a puppet theatre in our conservatory and used our dining room as a workshop.

“I was lucky they would allow me to do that, so I thought it would be nice to share some of that with people.”

The first workshops are set to begin on June 27, with nine sessions planned.

