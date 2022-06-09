Praise for ‘humble’ William as future king seen selling The Big Issue in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Praise for ‘humble’ William as future king seen selling The Big Issue in London

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 1:50 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 11:10 pm
Screengrab taken from the Instagram account of Dan Lancaster (right), a tourist from Jacksonville, Florida, with the Duke of Cambridge who was selling the Big Issue in Rochester Row, Westminster (Dan Lancaster/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge has been spotted selling copies of The Big Issue in central London.

William was pictured in an official Big Issue red baseball cap and red gilet-style jacket holding the magazine in the Westminster area of the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

Richard Hannant, a property manager, was on his way back to the office when he spotted the royal among a small group of people in the street.

The 47-year-old, who lives in Bath but works in London, said he tried to take a picture from a distance but then noticed William was walking towards him.

He told the PA news agency: “He was amazing, he was so friendly.”

William asked him if he wanted to buy a copy of The Big Issue and produced a card payment machine when Mr Hannant realised he had no cash.

The low-key appearance was all the more surprising given the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations the royal family have just participated in, Mr Hannant said.

He said: “I think what struck me is we’ve just got past a massive Jubilee event and days later he’s out there supporting a charity like Big Issue.

“I think it’s that that I thought was most amazing because one is a worldwide event, this is just a low-key (event), literally standing on the side of the road with a homeless person.

“I was quite amazed that he could go from one massive event to such a low-key thing.”

Mr Hannant told the duke they share the same birthday, June 21, to which William replied “happy birthday”, before the pair got a picture together.

Mr Hannant’s brother-in-law Matthew Gardner, a retired chief superintendent with the Metropolitan Police who now works with asset-tracing company Intelligent Sanctuary, praised William for being “humble”.

Sharing the pictures on LinkedIn, he wrote: “What an honour to have a private moment with our future king who was humble and working quietly in the background, helping the most needy.”

William has worked to raise awareness of how serious issues such a homelessness can affect young people, according to the Royal Family website.

He is patron of Centrepoint, a national charity providing accommodation and support for socially excluded, homeless young people.

The Big Issue was launched in 1991 in response to the growing number of rough sleepers on the streets of the capital.

It offers people in need the chance to earn an income by selling the magazine to the public.

