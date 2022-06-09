Two bodies recovered after boat capsizes in Devon lake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Two bodies recovered after boat capsizes in Devon lake

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 7:34 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 7:52 pm
The bodies were found during a search of Roadford Lake, near Okehampton (Alamy/PA)
The bodies were found during a search of Roadford Lake, near Okehampton (Alamy/PA)

Police have recovered the bodies of two people from a lake in Devon after a boat capsized.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they located and recovered the bodies during a “large-scale search” of Roadford Lake, near Okehampton.

It came after a boat capsized in the lake at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

The families of the two people who had been unaccounted have been informed of the development and are being supported by specially-trained officers, the force said.

Formal identification is yet to take place, it added.

Devon and Cornwall Police said earlier that two people were taken to hospital following the incident on Wednesday.

One has since been discharged while the other remains in Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, in a critical condition.

A further two were pulled from the water and checked by paramedics before being discharged at the scene.

All of those in the boat are believed to be local to Devon, investigators say.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch’s page on the Government’s gov.uk website earlier said two disabled people were unaccounted for.

Chief Superintendent Dan Evans said: “This is an extremely distressing incident and our thoughts are with all of those involved and their loved ones, who we are working closely with to offer help and support wherever we can.

“Every effort has been made to locate the two people who remained unaccounted for as fast as possible.

“Tragically, we can confirm that the bodies of two people were located and recovered this afternoon.”

The force said the boat has been secured.

