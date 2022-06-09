Child cruelty offences increase by a third in Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Child cruelty offences increase by a third in Northern Ireland

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 12:03 am
The number of child cruelty and neglect offences in Northern Ireland has increased by a third in a year, police figures indicate.

There were 681 such offences reported in 2021/22, an average of two a day, up from 506 in 2020/21.

Of the 681, 255 were recorded as involving a child aged six or younger, 253 involved a child aged six to 10, and 173 involved a child aged between 11 and 15, according to Police Service of Northern Ireland figures.

The figures are incidents which were reported to the PSNI and confirmed as an offence. Some will go on to become a charge and some to prosecution.

NSPCC Northern Ireland released the figures on Friday, Childhood Day, to highlight the importance of everyone playing their part in keeping children safe.

The charity has urged that vulnerable children are prioritised, adding that a functioning Stormont executive is urgently needed to make sure this happens.

NSPCC Northern Ireland assistant director Bronagh Muldoon said major improvements in child protections are needed.

“But our message isn’t just for politicians. It’s important to remember that abuse can be prevented, and as thousands of people get behind Childhood Day, they demonstrate an understanding that we all have a responsibility to play our part to prevent abuse and neglect,” she said.

“We also urge anyone with concerns about a child, even if they’re unsure, to contact the NSPCC Helpline to speak to one of our professionals. People can call 0808 800 5000, email help@nspcc.org.uk or fill in the online form.”

People can support Childhood Day today and the NSPCC by donating at 

nspcc.org.uk/donate

