4,000-mile journey to see Ed Sheeran saved by kind-hearted police constable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

4,000-mile journey to see Ed Sheeran saved by kind-hearted police constable

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 12:00 pm Updated: June 10, 2022, 1:43 pm
Denise Buie with PC Andy Jackson (Northumbria Police/PA)
Denise Buie with PC Andy Jackson (Northumbria Police/PA)

A mother and daughter who travelled 4,000 miles from the US to see Ed Sheeran in Sunderland have praised a kind-hearted police constable who helped save their trip.

Denise Buie and her daughter Alyssa Midence flew from their Florida home last week as part of a 10-day trip to celebrate the 22-year-old’s graduation.

They had tickets to see the global superstar’s show at the Stadium of Light in Tyne and Wear on Friday – but excitement turned to despair when their hire car broke down near the city’s Northern Spire Bridge.

With traffic queuing behind them, Northumbria Police motor patrols officer Police Constable Andy Jackson helped move the vehicle off the road while they waited for a recovery vehicle.

Denise Buie and Alyssa Midence
Denise Buie and Alyssa Midence travelled 4,000 to see Ed Sheeran in Sunderland (Northumbria Police/PA)

Two hours later, PC Jackson was driving back and saw Ms Buie and Ms Midence still waiting in their car at the side of the road – with no sign of a recovery vehicle.

He pulled over and spoke to the distraught women, who were already resigned to missing the concert, with Ed Sheeran due on stage any moment.

PC Jackson contacted the recovery firm and told them the key for the car would be in the front office of Southwick police station to collect – before escorting the tearful women to the stadium himself.

“I just couldn’t believe the kindness shown to us,” Ms Buie, 52, said.

“I kept calling PC Jackson our ‘superman’. He didn’t have to stop and understandably would have had other things to do, so we were just blown away by his willingness to go above and beyond.

“We are truly grateful that he went the extra mile – and that he helped save Alyssa’s graduation celebration.

“It was a really distressing time, having travelled all that way on our first visit to England. So to be met with such generosity and compassion is something that we’ll never forget.”

PC Jackson said: “I was just pleased to help. When I was driving back past them a couple of hours later I realised it was going to be tight in terms of them being able to get to the concert full stop.

“After seeing how upset they both were, and given they travelled halfway across the world for it, I was more than happy to quickly hatch a plan and make sure they got to see Ed, before continuing with my shift.

“I’m pleased that they had a good time and hope they got home safe.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]