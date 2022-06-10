Carers who saved collapsed man hailed as heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Carers who saved collapsed man hailed as heroes

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 12:40 pm Updated: June 10, 2022, 1:40 pm
Heroic carers Carl Lloyd and Sarah Swainston who performed CPR on a man who collapsed (Middlesbrough Council/PA)
Heroic carers Carl Lloyd and Sarah Swainston who performed CPR on a man who collapsed (Middlesbrough Council/PA)

Two carers have been hailed as heroes after they brought a man back to life when he collapsed on the floor.

Carl Lloyd and Sarah Swainston tirelessly worked for 10 minutes doing CPR on a 25-year-old who had fallen, slumped on the floor, unresponsive and not breathing, at a day centre run by Middlesbrough Council.

Paramedics took over and, after a week in hospital, he was fit enough to return to the Sandringham House centre, which supports people with autism and learning difficulties.

He is now being treated for suspected epilepsy.

Mr Lloyd, 35, said: “He was just on the floor when I came into the room – I could tell straight away he wasn’t right. He was just lifeless. He looked grey, he wasn’t breathing.

“My training just kicked in, I’ve been on lots of first aid courses and it gets drummed into you so I knew what I needed to do.

“Once I started CPR, the adrenaline kicked in. It was about 10 minutes, but time just stretches – it felt like an hour.”

Ms Swainston, 43, said the man had never been known to have a seizure before.

She said: “A lot of our service users have been with us a long time, we do form strong bonds with them, they’re like family.

“It felt like we were saving one of our own.

“I just knew that I wasn’t going to make that phone call to his mam.

“We knew we had to keep going.

“It feels amazing that he’s back here now and he’s in his routine again, but we were just doing our job really.”

Margaret Evans, unit manager at Sandringham, was full of praise for the pair.

“I’m so incredibly proud of both of them, Carl and Sarah are typical of the amazing staff who work in our service,” she said.

“They’ll probably tell you they were just doing their job – but they’re heroes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]