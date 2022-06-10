HS2 starts building green tunnel to blend railway into the landscape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

HS2 starts building green tunnel to blend railway into the landscape

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 12:44 pm
HS2 Ltd has started construction of an innovative green tunnel designed to blend the railway into the landscape (HS2 Ltd/PA)
HS2 Ltd has started construction of an innovative green tunnel designed to blend the railway into the landscape (HS2 Ltd/PA)

HS2 Ltd has started construction of an innovative green tunnel designed to blend the railway into the landscape.

The one-and-a-half-mile-long structure in Chipping Warden, Northamptonshire, is being built on the surface of the ground to speed up the process.

More than 5,000 concrete segments made in a factory in Derbyshire will be assembled on site, before being covered by earth, trees, shrubs and hedgerows to fit in with the surrounding countryside.

Progress at the site
Progress at the site (HS2 Ltd/PA)

The overall project has faced fierce criticism about the impact it will have on the route of the line.

The green tunnel will be an m-shaped double arch with separate halves for northbound and southbound trains.

Both halves will be the height of two double-decker buses.

The tunnel is the first of its kind in the UK.

Construction is expected to last three years.

A visualisation of a green tunnel
A visualisation of a green tunnel (HS2 Ltd/PA)

A total of five green tunnels will be part of Phase One of the high-speed railway between London and Birmingham.

HS2 Ltd’s project client Rohan Perin said: “The Chipping Warden green tunnel is a great example of what we’re doing to reduce disruption for people living close to the railway – and it’s fantastic to see the first arches in position.

“Our trains will be powered by zero carbon electricity but it’s also important to reduce the amount of carbon embedded in construction.

“The off-site manufacturing techniques being used will help cut the overall amount of carbon-intensive concrete and steel in the tunnel and make the whole process faster, more efficient and therefore less disruptive for the community.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal