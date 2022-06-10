Jail term for terrorist recalled to prison after secret bank account found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jail term for terrorist recalled to prison after secret bank account found

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 3:32 pm Updated: June 10, 2022, 5:32 pm
The Central Criminal Court also referred to as the Old Bailey (Nick Ansell/PA)
A convicted terrorist who was jailed for plotting to bomb the London Stock Exchange has been put back behind bars for eight months after police uncovered a secret bank account following his release.

Shah Rahman was one of four al Qaida-inspired British extremists who had pleaded guilty to engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism in 2012.

A hand-written target list discovered at the home of one of the men gave the names and addresses of the then-London mayor Boris Johnson, two rabbis, the US embassy and the Stock Exchange.

The conspiracy was stopped by undercover anti-terror police before firm dates could be set for attacks.

On Friday, the Old Bailey was told how Rahman was released from prison in 2017 on licence and with the imposition of terrorism notification requirements.

On August 6 2021 the defendant’s wife was subjected to a port stop and an unauthorised number for him was found on her phone under the name “hubby”.

A view of the London Stock Exchange sign (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Police later carried out a search at his home which also uncovered an undeclared bank account.

Some proceeds from Rahman’s online perfume business had been put into the account.

The 39-year-old, of no fixed address, was subsequently recalled to prison.

He admitted three breaches of a notification requirement in relation to an undeclared bank account, email and phone.

In mitigation, Audrey Mogan said Rahman had committed the breaches in efforts to rebuild his life, communicate with his wife and set up a small business.

She said there was nothing nefarious in his activities and the defendant had positively engaged with authorities.

On Friday at the Old Bailey, Mr Justice Sweeney handed Rahman eight months in jail for each of the three breaches to run concurrently.

Detective Chief Superintendent Dominic Murphy, of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said: “Rahman, like all offenders convicted of terrorism offences, are subject to strict conditions when they are released from prison.

“These conditions are designed to help minimise the risk of reoffending, and we work hard with our partners to manage these offenders in order to keep the public safe.

“When breaches are identified, we do not hesitate to investigate and put them before the courts.”

