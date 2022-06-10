UK ticket-holder wins almost £55m in EuroMillions jackpot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

UK ticket-holder wins almost £55m in EuroMillions jackpot

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 10:12 pm Updated: June 10, 2022, 10:52 pm
Champagne (Liam McBurney/PA)
Champagne (Liam McBurney/PA)

One UK ticket-holder has won almost £55 million with the EuroMillions jackpot, Camelot has said.

Camelot, the National Lottery operator, has urged people to check their tickets to see if they are ticket-holder.

The winning EuroMillions numbers in Friday’s draw were 17, 26, 36, 37, 40 and the Lucky Star numbers were 09, 12.

The one ticket-holder will have matched all seven numbers to bag the £54,957,242.50.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What a brilliant night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped the amazing £54 million EuroMillions jackpot!

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.

“National Lottery players make a huge difference to National Lottery Good Causes across the country generating more than £30m every week.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, over £1.2 billion has been distributed to date across the UK to help tackle the impact of coronavirus.”

No one matched all five EuroMillions numbers and one Lucky Star number.

But two ticket-holders have matched all five numbers to win almost £30,000.

Last month also saw three major lottery wins for UK ticket-holders.

Married couple Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucestershire, made history when they scooped Britain’s biggest ever EuroMillions jackpot of £184 million with a Lucky Dip ticket on May 10.

In the last week of May, one player banked £8.5 million in the Wednesday draw before another scooped £3.8 million in the Saturday draw.

