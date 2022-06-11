Family pay tribute to ‘hero’ 15-year-old killed in stabbing attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Family pay tribute to ‘hero’ 15-year-old killed in stabbing attack

By Press Association
June 11, 2022, 6:40 pm
Police officers at the scene in Bednal Avenue, Miles Platting (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police officers at the scene in Bednal Avenue, Miles Platting (Peter Byrne/PA)

The family of a 15-year-old boy killed in a double stabbing attack have paid tribute to “our hero”.

Jakub Szymanski died in hospital from his wounds about an hour after emergency services were called to an address in Miles Platting, Manchester, on Thursday night.

His mother – named locally as Katarzyna Bastek – was also treated for serious stab wounds at the property in Bednal Drive. Ms Bastek, aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital and remains in a stable condition.

It has been reported that Jakub – known to his family as Kuba – was attacked as he attempted to protect his mother.

A 44-year-old man from Manchester, known to both victims, was arrested in Kent on Friday night on suspicion of murder. Detectives are continuing to question him.

Miles Platting stabbing
Forensics officers have been carrying out investigations (Peter Byrne/PA)

In a tribute, the teenager’s family said: “Jakub was lovingly known as Kuba to his family and Jakub to his friends. He was always a popular child making friends wherever he went due to his friendly and chatty nature.

“He always spoke his mind, he was mischievous, funny and a cheeky boy. He loved his Xbox and football, supporting Manchester City.

“He was like every other teenage boy and was helpful to so many people, even those he just met. To our family, he’s our hero.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alicia Smith, from Greater Manchester Police’s major incident team, said: “We’re still continuing with our investigation and last night’s arrest has been a huge step in potentially getting a grieving family the answers they so badly need.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]