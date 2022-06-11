Camilla to appear in first episode of Gyles Brandreth’s new Commonwealth podcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Camilla to appear in first episode of Gyles Brandreth’s new Commonwealth podcast

By Press Association
June 11, 2022, 10:02 pm
In the podcast, Camilla discusses her travels across the Commonwealth and her favourite British poets. (Stefan Rousseau/ PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall and Dame Joanna Lumley will appear in the first episode of a new Commonwealth-themed podcast.

The Commonwealth Poetry Podcast, hosted by award-winning podcaster Gyles Brandreth and his daughter Aphra, will be released fortnightly in 54 half-hour episodes over the next two years, starting on Sunday.

With different guests in each episode, the podcast will explore the poetry, heritage and people of each of the 54 countries of the Commonwealth.

Brandreth told PA that having Camilla star in the first episode was “an absolute treat”.

He said: “Curiously, even though I’m a seasoned podcaster and broadcaster, I was still a little bit nervous. But honestly, it couldn’t have been easier.

“She’s wonderfully relaxed on it. For us, recording the podcast, it was fascinating because you don’t often hear somebody like her talking at length. But she was a natural and even though we edited it down to about 40 minutes, we had about an hour of chitchat.”

In the first episode, recorded in the Garden Room at her London home Clarence House, Camilla talks about her travels across the Commonwealth and her favourite British poets including Robert Burns, Ted Hughes and John Betjeman.

Dame Joanna Lumley will also feature in the Commonwealth podcast special (Ian West/ PA)

Camilla, Dame Joanna, and Gyles and Aphra Brandreth also read poems together, encouraging people to meet up for informal poetry slams over tea and coffee with friends and neighbours.

The podcast release comes just before the Prince of Wales and Camilla are due to visit the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which takes place in Kigali, Rwanda, during the week of June 20.

Charles has been an active supporter of the Commonwealth for more than 50 years and together with Camilla, they have shown their backing through official visits, military links, charitable activities and other special events – such as the opening of the Commonwealth Games in 2010 in New Delhi, India; in 2014 Glasgow and in 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia.

Charles has been an active public supporter of the Commonwealth for more than 50 years (Jacob King/ PA)

Mr Brandreth added: “At the end of the day, we’d all had fun.

We had fun talking about the Commonwealth,  poetry – being serious at times – but also having having a laugh. It was a joy.

“In our next episode we’re visiting Rwanda, a beautiful country with a troubled past, and meeting a Rwandan poet who confronts both its beauty and its pain. Then it’s St Kitts and Nevis, Cameroon, Solomon Islands, Australia, Cyprus.

“In 54 episodes, we’re going around the Commonwealth – home to two-and-a-half billion people – using poetry as our guide. In some episodes, there is singing and dancing, too.

Gyles Brandreth is a Royal Commonwealth Society ambassador (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The podcast is being produced by staff and students from the University of Chester, which has listed Camilla, Dame Joanna and Gyles Brandreth among its honorary graduates. Camilla is also Countess of Chester.

Niall Thomas and Shantell Esse Agoreyo, students from the university, were present when the episode was filmed and have been involved in creating the final copy.

Brandreth, who is also the university’s chancellor, added: “We currently have students and staff from 28 different Commonwealth countries at the University of Chester, and I’m thrilled that this project has provided a wonderful opportunity to showcase the impressive creative skills and talents of individuals from across the institution.”

