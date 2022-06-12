What the papers say – June 12

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – June 12

By Press Association
June 12, 2022, 1:14 am
The Government’s new food strategy, the latest reactions to the Rwanda saga and messages from Ukraine feature on Sunday’s papers.

The Observer reports Boris Johnson faces “rural fury” over the food strategy, while The Sunday Times writes he is “turning his back” on the green agenda in  a “significant victory” for the farming lobby.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Telegraph reports the Conservative Party is “at war” over calls from MPs and ministers to cut taxes, with sources close to the PM opposing the calls.

The Mail on Sunday and the Sunday Express lead on backlash against reported criticism from the Duke of Cornwall about the Government’s decision to send migrants to Rwanda.

Elsewhere, Sunday People splashes a “defiant message” from Britons captured by the Russian army and sentenced to death.

The Sunday Mirror runs on a report that Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has given the mother of murdered toddler James Bulger hope ahead of a parole bid by one of the convicted killers.

And the Daily Star says convicts undertaking community service have been told to “work from home… and make a scarf”.

