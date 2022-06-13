Arena bombing survivor climbs mountain in wheelchair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arena bombing survivor climbs mountain in wheelchair

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 10:00 am
EMBARGOED TO 0001 TUESDAY MARCH 16 Undated handout photo of Martin Hibbert, 44, who is planning to use a custom-built handbike to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, to raise money for others with spinal injuries. Mr Hibbert was paralysed from the waist down when he and his teenage daughter were among the hundreds injured in Manchester Arena bombing attack on May 22 2017. Issue date: Tuesday March 16, 2021. Martin is planning to take a Paralympic torch from the London Games to the top of Africa???s highest mountain in September and hopes to raise ??1 million for the Spinal Injuries Association. See PA story CHARITY Spinal. (Cloud Force Marketing/Sam Manton/PA) NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
A father left paralysed in the Manchester Arena bombing has conquered the summit of Africa’s highest mountain in his wheelchair.

Martin Hibbert, 45, launched the mission to scale Mount Kilimanjaro as he wanted to “move mountains” for disabled people.

He has already raised around half of the £1 million target of donations to fund the Spinal Injuries Association.

Mr Hibbert, from Chorley, Lancashire, and his daughter Eve, then aged 14, were six metres away from suicide bomber Salman Abadi when he detonated his device five years ago last month.

Mr Hibbert suffered a severed spinal cord from shrapnel in the bombing which left 22 dead and hundreds injured.

He reached the top of Mount Kilimanjaro this weekend with the aid of a personal team of helpers and local guides and porters.

