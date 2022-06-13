Masked driver guilty after double shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Masked driver guilty after double shooting

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 1:37 pm
A sign at the Central Criminal Court in London, also referred to as the Old Bailey.
A sign at the Central Criminal Court in London, also referred to as the Old Bailey.

A masked driver has been found guilty of his part in two shootings on the same night which left one man dead and a second seriously injured.

On November 1 2020, Jason Diallo, 30, was knocked off a bicycle in Ilford, east London, and shot in the head, the Old Bailey heard.

Eyewitnesses had described how two masked men had got out of the vehicle, the one from the passenger side carrying a gun.

One said “did you get him” the other replied “yes, I got him”, the jury was told.

Ilford shooting
Jason Diallo, 30, who was the victim of a fatal shooting in Ilford, east London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The gunman then appeared to shoot something on the ground, his weapon jamming before he opened fire again, the court heard.

Fifteen minutes later, 29-year-old Marcus Codrington was badly hurt when he was shot in the chest in Custom House, east London.

Mr Codrington was walking along Garvary Road, having bought a kebab when a car blocked his way.

A man in a face mask got out and shouted “Yo what’s your name” before opening fire without waiting for a reply.

The victim ran to his mother’s house where he collapsed, the court heard.

Prosecutor Brian O’Neill QC had said the two shootings were not “on the spur of the moment” but “planned and organised”.

In both cases, the shooter emerged from a stolen S-Max which was travelling on false plates and was later set on fire.

Muhsin Mohamed, 26, was identified as the driver of the stolen S-Max from a combination of CCTV, DNA and telephone evidence.

His co-accused Tyrelle Joseph, 21, was not in the car but was alleged to have been a “key player in the enterprise”, helping with planning before and after the shootings.

Jurors were told the motive for the attacks involving an unidentified shooter was not known and there was no evidence the victims knew each other.

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, Mohamed, from Leytonstone, east London was found guilty of murder and attempted murder.

Joseph, from Ilford, east London, was acquitted of the same charges but found guilty of assisting an offender.

The defendants were remanded into custody to be sentenced on Tuesday.

