Body of a man found on fire in London park

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 2:18 pm
Officers in forensic suits in Belvue Park, Northolt, west London, on Monday. (James Manning/PA)
A police investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found on fire in a London park.

Firefighters were called to Belvue Park in Northolt, Ealing, west London, just before 4.20am on Monday, and then alerted the police.

The Metropolitan Police Twitter account for Ealing, @ealingMPS said: “Police were called at 4.37am on Monday, June 13 by the London Fire Brigade to Belvue Park, Northolt to reports of a body found on fire.

An officer in a white forensic suit standing by a line of police tape in a park
An officer at Belvue Park where the body of a man was found on fire in the early hours of Monday (James Manning/PA)

“Officers are working to identify the deceased, at this stage believed to be a male, and inform next of kin.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained.”

Locals said on social media that a blue forensic tent had been erected in the park as police continued with their investigation.

A spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a park on Rowdell Road in Northolt.

“Sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The brigade was called at 4.19am and the incident was over for firefighters by 4.56am.

“One fire engine from Northolt Fire Station attended the scene.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation by the brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.”

