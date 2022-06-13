Actor Kevin Spacey to face court charged with sexual offences against three men

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Actor Kevin Spacey to face court charged with sexual offences against three men

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 4:42 pm
Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with sexual offences against three men, the Metropolitan Police has announced. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Actor Kevin Spacey will appear in a UK court later this week after being charged with sexual offences against three men, police have said.

The 62-year-old former Hollywood star is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said that the charges are:
– two counts of sexual assault on a man who is now in his 40s, in March 2005 in London
– sexual assault on a man who is now in his 30s, in August 2008 in London, and causing him to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent
– sexual assault on a man, now aged in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire

Spacey had previously said that he would travel to the UK to face the charges, which he is expected to deny.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against him last month, but Spacey could only be charged once he had travelled to the UK.

In a statement released to Good Morning America after the CPS announcement, Spacey said: “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

