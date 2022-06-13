Death of man found on fire in London park being treated as suspicious by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Death of man found on fire in London park being treated as suspicious by police

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 7:30 pm
The discovery of a man’s body on fire in a London park is being treated as suspicious, police have said (James Manning/PA)
The discovery of a man’s body on fire in a London park is being treated as suspicious, police have said (James Manning/PA)

The discovery of a man’s body on fire in a London park is being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Firefighters were called to Belvue Park in Northolt, Ealing, west London, just before 4.20am on Monday, and then alerted the police.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at around 4.40am on Monday June 13 by the London Fire Brigade to Belvue Park, Northolt to reports of a man’s body found on fire.

An officer in a white forensic suit standing by a line of police tape in a park
An officer at Belvue Park where the body of a man was found on fire in the early hours of Monday (James Manning/PA)

The force said the victim’s identity has not been confirmed, but his death is being treated as suspicious.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation, it said.

Locals said on social media that a blue forensic tent had been erected in the park as police continued with their investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine, the senior investigating officer, said: “This is a complex and fast-moving investigation and we are working to piece together the events that resulted in this person losing their life.

“Our top priority at this stage is identifying the person involved so their family can be informed. We are also carrying out house-to-house enquiries are reviewing CCTV to build a timeline of who was in the area at the time of the fire.

“Officers will be in the park for some time and I would like to thank the community for their understanding as we carry out our thorough investigation.”

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, responsible for local policing in Ealing, said: “There is no information at this time to suggest there is any wider risk as a result of this incident and I would ask the public to avoid speculating about the circumstances while our investigation takes place.”

A spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a park on Rowdell Road in Northolt.

“Sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The brigade was called at 4.19am and the incident was over for firefighters by 4.56am.

“One fire engine from Northolt Fire Station attended the scene.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation by the brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.”

A heavy police presence is to remain in the area, with those with any information urged to call 101 quoting CAD 952/13Jun.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]