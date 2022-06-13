Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital.

Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2.

He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the time.

His mother, Carol Hodgson, 39, of Upper Garth Gardens, was charged with murder and she pleaded guilty at a brief hearing at Teesside Crown Court on Monday.

Carol Hodgson (Cleveland Police/PA)

She was remanded in custody to be sentenced on July 15.

Outside court, Detective Inspector Matt Hollingsworth said: “The loss of Daniel, at such a young age, is beyond comprehension.

“I’d like to thank all the team who have worked on this harrowing investigation and ensured that we could bring this matter to court.”

Christopher Atkinson, head of the crown court unit at CPS North East, said the “tragic sequence of events” which led to the little boy’s death had now been established.

He said: “In response to a robust case against her, Carol Hodgson has now pleaded guilty to Daniel’s murder and we sincerely hope that those who knew Daniel find some measure of comfort in this, at what must remain a very difficult time for them.”

No details about the offence were discussed during the 10-minute court hearing.