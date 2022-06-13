Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 7:49 pm
Daniel Hodgson Green (Family Handout/PA)
Daniel Hodgson Green (Family Handout/PA)

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital.

Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2.

He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the time.

His mother, Carol Hodgson, 39, of Upper Garth Gardens, was charged with murder and she pleaded guilty at a brief hearing at Teesside Crown Court on Monday.

Carol Hodgson court case
Carol Hodgson (Cleveland Police/PA)

She was remanded in custody to be sentenced on July 15.

Outside court, Detective Inspector Matt Hollingsworth said: “The loss of Daniel, at such a young age, is beyond comprehension.

“I’d like to thank all the team who have worked on this harrowing investigation and ensured that we could bring this matter to court.”

Christopher Atkinson, head of the crown court unit at CPS North East, said the “tragic sequence of events” which led to the little boy’s death had now been established.

He said: “In response to a robust case against her, Carol Hodgson has now pleaded guilty to Daniel’s murder and we sincerely hope that those who knew Daniel find some measure of comfort in this, at what must remain a very difficult time for them.”

No details about the offence were discussed during the 10-minute court hearing.

