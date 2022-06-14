What the papers say – June 14

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – June 14

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 4:02 am
What the papers say – June 14 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – June 14 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The nation’s papers are led by the Government’s controversial asylum seeker policy being given the green light.

Metro reports the first Rwanda deportation flight is set to leave the UK after a last-ditch legal bid to halt the policy failed.

The Daily Mail hails the ruling as “common sense”, while the i leads with the leadership of the Church of England denouncing the plan as an “immoral policy that shames Britain”.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times, The Independent and The Guardian report the EU has threatened legal action over the Government’s plan to tear up the Northern Ireland protocol.

Boris Johnson is holding off on tax cuts for households until inflation cools, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mirror says the Duke of Cambridge threatened to pull out of the Garter Day parade on Monday if the Duke of York was allowed to participate.

The Sun reports the Duke of Cambridge is moving his family into the Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate.

And the Daily Star says Britons are set to be hit with a hornet invasion, heatwave and “airport baggage hell”.

