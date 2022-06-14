Whitby votes for restrictions on new-build second homes and holiday lets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Whitby votes for restrictions on new-build second homes and holiday lets

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 11:06 am
Boats in Milton Harbour in the picturesque town of Whitby, North Yorkshire.
A poll in the seaside town of Whitby has seen an overwhelming vote against new properties becoming holiday lets or second homes.

The parish poll in the North Yorkshire tourist hotspot saw 2,111 voters agree that “all new-build and additional housing in Whitby parish be restricted to full time local occupation as a primary residence only and forever (in perpetuity)”, with only 157 voting against, Scarborough Council confirmed.

Monday’s ballot, which was called following a town meeting last month, cannot force through any policy and the council explained that it is “no more and no less than an expression of the views of the electorate of the parish who have voted in the poll, and is not binding on any organisation”.

Around 23% of the electorate of 10,000 turned out for the poll which was prompted by years of concerns in the port about the difficulties of local people finding housing amid the pressure caused by tourist lettings and second homes.

A study of council tax records in 2021 showed just under 20% of all homes in Whitby were either holiday lets or second homes.

A second question on the poll asked whether Whitby should remain within the Scarborough area committee when Scarborough Borough Council becomes part of the new North Yorkshire unitary authority.

Only 253 voters said yes with 1,982 saying no.

Whitby Goth Weekend
The annual Goth Weekend in Whitby (Danny Lawson/PA)

Whitby Community Network said in a statement on Tuesday: “The poll results clearly demonstrate the strength of feeling in the local community on these two issues.

“We trust that our elected councillors will take note and take action.

“Thanks to all the people who helped to make the poll happen – to all the voters who turned out in person – and to all the staff who took part in the late night count.”

