Whitby votes for restrictions on new-build second homes and holiday lets

A poll in the seaside town of Whitby has seen an overwhelming vote against new properties becoming holiday lets or second homes.

The parish poll in the North Yorkshire tourist hotspot saw 2,111 voters agree that “all new-build and additional housing in Whitby parish be restricted to full time local occupation as a primary residence only and forever (in perpetuity)”, with only 157 voting against, Scarborough Council confirmed.

Monday’s ballot, which was called following a town meeting last month, cannot force through any policy and the council explained that it is “no more and no less than an expression of the views of the electorate of the parish who have voted in the poll, and is not binding on any organisation”.

Around 23% of the electorate of 10,000 turned out for the poll which was prompted by years of concerns in the port about the difficulties of local people finding housing amid the pressure caused by tourist lettings and second homes.

A study of council tax records in 2021 showed just under 20% of all homes in Whitby were either holiday lets or second homes.

A second question on the poll asked whether Whitby should remain within the Scarborough area committee when Scarborough Borough Council becomes part of the new North Yorkshire unitary authority.

Only 253 voters said yes with 1,982 saying no.

Whitby Community Network said in a statement on Tuesday: “The poll results clearly demonstrate the strength of feeling in the local community on these two issues.

“We trust that our elected councillors will take note and take action.

“Thanks to all the people who helped to make the poll happen – to all the voters who turned out in person – and to all the staff who took part in the late night count.”