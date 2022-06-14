In Pictures: Hats off to stylish racegoers as sun shines for Royal Ascot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Hats off to stylish racegoers as sun shines for Royal Ascot

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 1:46 pm Updated: June 14, 2022, 1:48 pm
Vivienne Jenner poses in a hat at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)
Vivienne Jenner poses in a hat at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)

Racegoers have filled the stands at Royal Ascot for the first time since the pandemic.

A racegoer poses for a photograph ahead of day one of Royal Ascot
A racegoer poses for a photograph ahead of day one of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)
Racegoers arriving ahead of day one of Royal Ascot
Racegoers arriving ahead of day one of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)
A racegoer from Ukraine
A racegoer from Ukraine, Maria Turtus, poses for a photograph (Aaron Chown/PA)

The event is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar, but is also a chance for many to dress up in their finest clothes.

The Tootsie Rollers arriving at Royal Ascot
The Tootsie Rollers arriving at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)
Flowers at Royal Ascot
It was a beautiful sunny day for racegoers, with flowers in full bloom for the occasion (Adam Davy/PA)
Racegoers at Royal Ascot
Racegoers at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)

Female racegoers wore summer dresses and flamboyant hats while the men sported top hats and tails or smart suits.

Man in a top hat at Royal Ascot
Not to be outdone, male race fans also dressed up for the occasion (Adam Davy/PA)
Racegoers arriving at Royal Ascot
Racegoers arriving at Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)
Royal Ascot is a chance to show off some spectacular hats
Royal Ascot is a chance to show off some spectacular hats (David Davies/PA)
Woman in hat at Royal Ascot
A stylish hat was essential at the races (David Davies/PA)

The event witnessed a royal theme in the year the Queen marked her Platinum Jubilee. While among those attending was Princess Beatrice.

Princess Beatrice was at the races with her husband
Princess Beatrice was at the races with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (Aaron Chown/PA)
A racegoer in a Union flag hat
A racegoer in a Union flag hat (Aaron Chown/AP)
Woman in a red, white and blue hat
Red, white and blue hats proved popular at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)
A racegoer at Royal Ascot at Ascot
A racegoer at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)
The bunting was back out at Royal Acsot
The bunting was back out at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)

