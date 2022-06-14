Chris Evans surprises hospital patients for special film preview of Lightyear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Evans surprises hospital patients for special film preview of Lightyear

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 2:15 pm
Chris Evans surprised patients and parents at a pre-release MediCinema screening of Disney and Pixars’ “Lightyear” at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK/PA)
Chris Evans surprised young hospital patients at a pre-release screening for Disney and Pixar’s upcoming film Lightyear, in which he plays the starring role.

Patients and their families at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital were greeted by Evans on Monday at the screening in the hospital’s CW+ MediCinema – one of six in-hospital cinemas the charity runs in the UK.

Before attending the London premiere that evening, the actor spent time with young patients, signing posters and chatting to them and their families.

UK premiere of Lightyear – London
Chris Evans at the UK premiere of Lightyear in Leicester Square (Ian West/PA)

The voice of Buzz Lightyear then introduced the screening of the film, which is due for release on June 17 – making the patients among the first in the UK to see it.

Milena, the mother of a patient called Michael, said the experience was something her son “will never forget”.

“To see the surprise and joy on Michael’s face when Chris walked through the door into the MediCinema screening is something I will never forget – and neither will he,” she said.

Milena and son Michael (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK/PA)

“Michael is a huge film fan and has been a regular at the MediCinema which has helped him so much when he’s been in hospital. For him to meet and speak to one of his heroes has been out of this world.”

Lightyear will be holding further special preview screenings at MediCinema sites across the country.

Colin Lawrence, chief executive of MediCinema, said: “Our young patients have had such a wonderful day – to meet Chris Evans and see this special screening of Lightyear at the CW+ MediCinema lit up so many faces, and I’m sure they will treasure this experience.

Chris Evans spent time with patients and staff (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK/PA)

“Life has been very hard for patients in hospital, especially over the past few years, so to leave the wards for a few precious hours to have so much fun as well as meeting the voice behind Buzz will make a real difference to their stay.”

MediCinema, a charity founded in 1999, has provided more than 300,000 experiences and works to improve wellbeing and quality of life for NHS patients and their families through cinema.

Chris Chaney, chief executive of hospital charity CW+, said: “We were thrilled to welcome Chris Evans on this very special visit, which brought fun and excitement to our young patients and their families.

“Our CW+ MediCinema provides magic and escapism, comforting patients and loved ones who are going through a difficult time, and this visit was such a boost for them. We would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Chris and Disney, everyone had a fantastic time.”

