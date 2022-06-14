Baby murdered by parents hours after social worker’s visit, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Baby murdered by parents hours after social worker’s visit, court told

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 2:48 pm
Lauren Saint George arrives at Wood Green Crown Court (James Manning/PA)
Lauren Saint George arrives at Wood Green Crown Court (James Manning/PA)

A 10-week-old girl was murdered by her parents just hours after a visit from the family’s social worker, a court has heard.

Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George suffered 18 rib fractures, a leg fracture, and a fatal head injury allegedly caused by forceful shaking at the hands of Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell, both 25.

She had been discharged into her parents’ care just six days earlier despite the opposition of hospital staff, a jury was told on Thursday.

Wood Green Crown Court heard that police were called to a domestic incident at the family’s flat in Duckett’s Green, north London, the day before the baby arrived home.

And Haringey social worker Theresa Ferguson told the couple Lily-Mai would have to go into a residential unit around four or five hours before Saint George made a 999 call on the night of January 31 2018, the jury heard.

Darren Hurrell
Darren Hurrell (James Manning/PA)

Lily-Mai was taken to North Middlesex Hospital suffering from injuries in keeping with suspected physical abuse but died two days later on February 2 after being transferred to Great Ormond Street Hospital, said prosecutor Sally O’Neill QC.

Saint George, of Enfield in north London, and Hurrell, of Alvaston in Derby, are on trial, where both deny murder, manslaughter, causing or allowing a death and child cruelty.

Ms O’Neill said: “It is the Crown’s case that these two defendants, Lily-Mai’s parents, were responsible for her death and that these fatal injuries were caused to Lily-Mai by forceful shaking shortly before that 999 call only six days after she had been discharged into their care.”

The court heard the pair had been housed in a small flat while their baby was still in Barnet Hospital, having been born prematurely at 31 weeks.

Ms Ferguson, a social worker with Haringey Child and Family Services, was allocated the case after concerns were raised over the parents’ ability to care for Lily-Mai.

A decision was made to discharge the baby after a meeting that Saint George, who had known mental health issues, stormed out of due to “anger issues”, said Ms O’Neill.

“Almost all of the professionals at the hospital were opposed to the baby being discharged into the parents’ care at home and had expressed their concern about the parents’ ability to meet the baby’s emotional, developmental and physical needs on many occasions to the social services but nonetheless, the decision was made to discharge the baby into the care of her parents and the hospital had to accept that and deal with the situation as best they could,” she said.

Police were called to Hurrell and Saint George’s flat on January 24, the day before Lily-Mai was discharged, over a domestic incident but no offence was disclosed.

On the same day Ms Ferguson made a referral for a “legal gateway meeting” – one of the options available to the social services to take steps to intervene in the care of a baby – but went on annual leave the following day.

Ms O’Neill said: “To describe this timing as unfortunate is perhaps to understate the problem.”

A duty social worker visited the family on January 26 while Ms Ferguson made a home visit when she returned to work on January 30, followed by the health visitor, Alberta Nyantaki, on the same day.

Although Ms Nyantaki concluded that Lily-Mai’s needs were being “satisfactorily met”, she expressed “serious concerns” to Ms Ferguson, who told her the threshold for a child care protection plan had been met because of the couple’s volatility, the court heard.

That legal process, in the form of a legal gateway meeting, began the following day and Ms Ferguson visited the flat at around 3pm to explain options for a residential placement for the family or for Hurrell and the baby to go in without Saint George.

“Lauren Saint George reacted by becoming irate and saying that she wasn’t going into a unit and Theresa Ferguson could take the baby,” said Ms O’Neill, who explained that Hurrell agreed he would go into the unit.

“Theresa Ferguson left apparently confident in Darren Hurrell’s ability to protect Lily-Mai in the home and accepted his assurance that he would go to the residential unit the following day.

“Lily-Mai’s collapse happened later that day. The 999 call was made at 21.08 later that day so about four or five hours after Theresa Ferguson had left the family.”

The five-week trial continues.

