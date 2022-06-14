Irish construction company boss must pay estranged wife £12m lump sum – judge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Irish construction company boss must pay estranged wife £12m lump sum – judge

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 4:31 pm
(Katie Collins/PA)

A multi-millionaire Irish construction company boss must pay his estranged wife a lump sum of about £12 million following the breakdown of their marriage, a High Court judge has ruled.

Donal Gallagher, 50, part-owner of the Galldris group, and Brid Gallagher, 44, had fought over money at a recent private family court hearing in London.

Mr Justice Mostyn, who heard that Mr Gallagher had moved to London in 1989 with “just £1 in my pocket” and worked as a labourer, has outlined detail of the case in a written ruling published online.

The judge, who is based in the Family Division of the High Court in London, has named Mr and Mrs Gallagher in his ruling and said they could be named in media reports of the case.

He said Mr Gallagher had proposed that Mrs Gallagher should get £6.6 million. Mrs Gallagher had proposed an “overall award of £18 million”.

Mr Justice Mostyn concluded she should get a package of “cash and properties” totalling £14,237,623 – including a lump sum of £12,129,209.

The judge concluded the “overall value” of their assets was about £35 million – and said Mrs Gallagher’s total package represented “40.2% of the total assets”.

He said Mr and Mrs Gallagher had run up an “extraordinary” £1.6 million in lawyers’ bills during their legal fight.

Mr Justice Mostyn said Mr and Mrs Gallagher were both from the Republic of Ireland.

They had met in Donegal nearly 20 years ago when she was undertaking a post-graduate teaching diploma and he was living and working in London.

Mr Gallagher had moved to London in 1989, with “just £1” in his pocket”, and worked as a labourer, the judge said.

Mrs Gallagher had taught at a primary school in Dublin before moving to live with Mr Gallagher in London.

They had begun living together in 2005 and married in 2008, the judge said.

“The financial history of the marriage is a story of ever-rising prosperity and ever-increasing standard of living,” said Mr Justice Mostyn.

“The business was, and is, extremely successful.”

He added: “It goes without saying that with £14,237,623 the wife will be able amply to meet her needs and that with £21,219,261 and his earnings the husband will be able to meet all of his.”

The judge said Mr Gallagher should pay the lump sum in instalments.

