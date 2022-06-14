Former first minister Arlene Foster to front live Twelfth coverage on GB News

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Former first minister Arlene Foster to front live Twelfth coverage on GB News

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 5:19 pm
Orangemen march in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
Orangemen march in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

Former Northern Ireland first minister Dame Arlene Foster is set to front live coverage of the region’s annual Twelfth of July parades.

GB News is set to broadcast live from Armagh city on July 12 where the largest of this year’s parades is expected to be held.

It comes after a decision announced by the BBC last week not to provide live coverage this year.

Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2022
Dame Arlene Foster, former first minister of Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

That decision was criticised by the Orange Order which puts on the parades at cities and towns across Northern Ireland every July 12 to mark King William’s victory over King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

Dame Arlene, who is now a GB News presenter, said she was “incredibly proud of GB News for stepping up to fill a void left by the national broadcaster”.

“One of the reasons I joined GB News was to bring a better understanding of Northern Ireland life and culture to a wider UK audience,” she said.

“GB News stands for inclusion, of all regional voices, and the Orange parades are core to our voice in Northern Ireland.”

GB News said it will focus on the largest of this year’s Orange parades, which will take place in Armagh.

Orange Order grand secretary Mervyn Gibson said it is “great news for the people of Northern Ireland, particularly those who don’t get out to see the parade”.

“Those who are stuck at home, housebound, those in care homes, they’ll be able to watch the parade live which is great news for them,” he told the BBC.

He revealed the announcement comes after consultation between the Orange Order and GB News, a site visit and discussion to select which parade it would broadcast live from.

“The BBC for years just covered Belfast and in recent years began to stretch out into other rural parades, but this year we’re going to Armagh and it’ll be the full Armagh parade on television,” he said.

Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2022
Orange Order grand secretary Mervyn Gibson (PA)

Mr Gibson said there had been no consultation before the BBC’s decision not to provide live cover of the event this year.

“They just sprung it on us, there was no preparation around what we can do in the future, so we had to look at alternatives ourselves so it actually doesn’t let the BBC off the hook,” he said.

“I think there are a lot of questions to be answered. There is still a lot of anger towards the BBC. I know there have been a lot of complaints both to them and the commissioner for older people and those will have to be looked at as well.

“But this is a good news story for the Orange institution and the people of Northern Ireland and those who don’t normally see the parade.”

He added: “I think it would be no secret that Dame Arlene would be a champion for this and very much supported it and would have been the inside person within GB News to talk to them and say this is a good experience for yourselves, something that would be good for the company and good for the people of Northern Ireland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]