Charles and Camilla join thousands of racegoers as Royal Ascot ‘back to life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Charles and Camilla join thousands of racegoers as Royal Ascot ‘back to life’

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 6:07 pm
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived by carriage during the Royal Procession ahead of day one of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived by carriage during the Royal Procession ahead of day one of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)

Royal Ascot came “back to life” after welcoming thousands of racegoers and the monarchy led by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall for a day of racing.

Charles, Camilla and other royals enjoyed a carriage ride past packed stands at the famous Berkshire racecourse which has not been filled since 2019.

Ever the fun royal, Zara Tindall was spotted joking and laughing with her uncle Charles and at one point put her arm around the future king as they chatted.

Charles and Camilla watch the King’s Stand Stakes through binoculars in the stands
Charles and Camilla watch the King’s Stand Stakes through binoculars (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Queen was missing from the sporting event she is passionate about but is likely to have watched proceedings on television from Windsor Castle and been kept abreast of developments by her racing advisor John Warren.

The head of state has more than 10 horses entered over the five days of the event and, with her Berkshire home just a 15-minute drive away, there is still some hope she will attend during the week.

Writing in the official Royal Ascot programme, the Queen described the prospect of the world’s premiere thoroughbreds competing in Berkshire as “thrilling”.

Royal Ascot 2022 – Day One – Ascot Racecourse
The Countess of Wessex was among members of the royal family attending this year’s event (Aaron Chown/PA)

She said: “After the challenges of recent times, this year’s royal meeting provides a long-awaited opportunity for supporters of racing from all over the world to come together for five days of outstanding sport.

“Once again, it is thrilling that horses from around the globe have travelled to Royal Ascot to compete at the highest level.”

The Queen’s horse Reach For The Moon, which missed out on being entered for the Epsom Derby, is favourite with some bookies to win the Hampton Court Stakes on Thursday with jockey Frankie Dettori taking the reins.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi walked through the gates to the course with the other punters (Aaron Chown/PA)

The royal family were out in force for their day at the races with Charles and Camilla joined by the Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and her children Peter Phillips and Zara, with her husband former England rugby star Mike Tindall.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi walked through the gates to the course with the other punters and were surrounded by photographers before making their way into an exclusive area.

As if to calm the frantic activity of the press, she said: “I’ll be here all day.”

Zara Phillips greeting the Prince of Wales
Zara Phillips was spotted greeting the Prince of Wales (Aaron Chown/PA)

The royal party mingled in the parade ring before racing began and Charles was spotted kissing his relatives and catching up with guests including Beatrice’s husband.

Other racegoers photographed among the crowds included the Duchess of Cambridge’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton.

Later in the royal box, Charles and Camilla stood clutching official programmes as they watched the racing from a balcony with Sophie, and they both looked through binoculars as they followed the horses around the course.

The Princess Royal in the royal procession
The Princess Royal joined the royal procession (Adam Davy/PA)

Royal Ascot is as much a social occasion as a sporting event with racegoers wearing summer dresses and flamboyant hats, as well as top hats and tails.

Milliner Viv Jenner was wearing an outlandish wide-brimmed hat she had created, and was happy to see the stands filled after last year when numbers were limited to 12,000-a-day as part of the Government’s Events Research Programme.

She said: “It’s amazing to have people back and not having the social distancing – it’s great to see. And it’s buzzing here and I’m loving it.

A view looking down the course from the grandstand
A view looking down the course from the grandstand (Adam Davy/PA)

“It’s been empty the past few years, now finally Ascot is back to life.”

Sisters Anastasia and Maria Tutus wore colourful hats in honour of their mother’s homeland, Ukraine.

Anastasia, 19, from Ascot, said: “We’re both wearing modernised versions of traditional Ukrainian headdresses. We wanted to show we can celebrate Ukraine despite all that is happening in the country.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal