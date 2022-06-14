Nintendo Switch fault should be investigated, consumer group says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nintendo Switch fault should be investigated, consumer group says

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 12:03 am
Nintendo says the issue has only affected a small number of devices (GAME/PA)
Nintendo has been urged to commission an independent investigation into a known issue with the Joy-Con controllers on its Switch games console.

Consumer group Which? has said the gaming giant should also make the findings and outcomes of any investigation publicly available.

Since the Nintendo Switch was launched in 2017, there have been some reports of what has become known as “drift”, where the console registers movement even when players are not touching the joysticks.

Nintendo says the issue has only affected a small number of devices.

The company said it has been making continuous improvements to the Joy-Cons since launch and continues to encourage any customers who have experience issues to contact them.

Which? said a survey it had carried out of 919 owners of the original Switch in the UK found some 40% had experienced drift at some point.

The consumer group said customers also needed to be more proactive should they experience the fault after finding that 73% of those who did encounter the issue did not contact Nintendo about it, despite the gaming firm offering a two-year warranty on the console.

Of those who did contact Nintendo, Which? said its research found that 19% did not receive a repair or replacement.

Which? said it had carried out its own in-lab durability testing on Switch consoles as part of its research and had been unable to locate any instances of drift, saying it believed this showed how hard it was for the fault to be detected, and that, therefore, a deeper, independent investigation into the issue would be best.

“Our research shows that drift problems continue to plague Nintendo Switch owners yet too often they can be left footing the bill themselves to replace faulty controllers or face a lottery when they contact Nintendo for support,” Which? director of policy and advocacy Rocio Concha said.

“Nintendo needs to commission an urgent independent investigation into why this problem occurs and make the findings public.

“The video game giant must also commit to completely free-of-charge repairs or replacements for those affected by the problem and must promote this scheme so that consumers know that support is available.”

In response, Nintendo said: “The percentage of Joy-Con controllers that have been reported as experiencing issues with the analogue stick in the past is small and we have been making continuous improvements to the Joy-Con analogue stick since its launch in 2017.

“We expect all our hardware to perform as designed, and if anything falls short of this goal we always encourage consumers to contact Nintendo customer support, who will be happy to openly and leniently resolve any consumer issues related to the Joy-Con controllers’ analogue sticks, including in cases where the warranty may no longer apply.”

