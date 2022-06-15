What the papers say – June 15

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

What the papers say – June 15

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 5:25 am
What the papers say – June 15 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – June 15 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The nation’s papers are led by reaction to the Rwanda flight being cancelled following a late ruling from the European Court of Human Rights.

The Times, The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail all report the plane was grounded after migrants aboard it were granted injunctions against their removal at the 11th hour.

The story is also carried by i and The Independent.

The Guardian says the ruling has thrown the Government’s controversial deportation plan “into chaos”.

Metro and the Daily Mirror both label the situation a “farce”, with the former reporting the cancellation came the same day 400 more migrants crossed the English Channel.

The Daily Express leads with “fury” over the situation from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who accused lawyers of “abetting the work of criminal gangs”.

Elsewhere, Financial Times reports the PM’s new cost-of-living tsar David Buttress recently called for Mr Johnson’s resignation and has claimed that voting Tory is “a form of self-harm”.

The Sun leads with an exclusive on Tyson Fury training for a boxing comeback.

And the Daily Star says health experts have issued a warning over this week’s imminent heatwave.

