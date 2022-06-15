Charge against Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods dropped due to lack of evidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Charge against Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods dropped due to lack of evidence

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 12:43 pm
In a statement, a spokesperson for the CPS said that the charges were dropped because there was “no longer a realistic prospect of conviction”.
Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods has had a charge of using threatening, insulting or abusive words or behaviour against his partner dropped due to there no longer being a “realistic” chance of conviction.

The reality TV star, 33, was alleged to have attempted to force open a door to a property while the former glamour model was inside after she left his home following a row.

Previously, Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard the charge related to an incident in Great Dunmow, Essex, on August 22, when the couple allegedly had an “argument” in Mr Woods’ home.

Katie Price
Katie Price (Steve Parsons/PA)

“The CPS has an obligation to keep cases under continuous review,” they said.

“As part of our review and in accordance with our legal test we concluded that there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction and the case was stopped.

“The Crown Prosecution Service takes seriously all situations where a person’s behaviour causes fear and we will seek to prosecute suspects when our legal test is met.”

Court officials told the PA news agency that the charges were dropped because a “key witness does not wish to support the prosecution”.

Representatives for Ms Price and Mr Woods have been approached for comment.

